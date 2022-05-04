More cases of avian flu in Kelowna

Positive cases of the avian flu have been discovered in a second small poultry flock in Kelowna.

The virus was first discovered in the Okanagan on a North Okanagan farm on April 14. The second flock to test positive in the area was on April 26 in Kelowna.

It is one of two new outbreaks announced by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food on May 4, along with a small flock in Richmond. It is presumed by the ministry that the virus is being spread through contact with infected migrating wild birds.

Wild birds have tested positive for avian flu in the Vanderhoof area, Lac la Hache (near 100 Mile House), Bowen Island, Delta and Vancouver.

The ministry is urging owners of small or backyard flocks to stay vigilant and take preventative measures to reduce the contact, like reducing human access, increasing cleaning measures, and sanitizing clothing items when entering areas where houses are flocked.

Producers within a 12-kilometre radius of the infected flocks have been notified by the ministry.

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

