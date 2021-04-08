More cases of COVID in North Okanagan elementary schools

Students at three more area elementary schools have had potential COVID-19 exposures.
Interior Health reports an April 1 exposure at Hillview Elementary, a March 30, 31 exposure at Coldstream Elementary and a March 29, 30 and 31 exposure at BX Elementary. The three latest announcements follow a potential exposure at Mission Hill Elementary March 30, 31 and April 1.
This is the first exposure at BX, while it is Hillview’s fourth.
The BX exposure is in a Grade6/7 split class, which is self-isolating until April 15.