More COVID-19 exposures at Kelowna schools

KLO Middle and Kelowna Secondary schools have each recorded another case of the virus

More COVID-19 exposure events have been reported in the Central Okanagan School District (SD23).

A single person in the KLO Middle School community as well as another person in the Kelowna Secondary School (KSS) community has tested positive for the virus, Interior Health confirmed Sunday, Nov. 15.

Interior Health notes exposure dates as Nov. 2–6 and Nov. 8 for KLO and Nov. 2–6 for KSS.

SD23 sent out the notices on Sunday afternoon, stating both individuals are self-isolating at home with assistance from public health teams.

As with the several other exposures in the school district, SD23 did not state whether the person was a student, teacher, staff member or another part of the school community.

SD23 is continuing to work with Interior Health to determine if further steps need to be taken at either school.

A number of schools in the Central Okanagan have had COVID-19 exposure events in the past few weeks. View a timeline of those events below:

