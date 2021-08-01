Garrison Lake fire, July 25. (Facebook)

More evacuation alerts being issued for Garrison Lake fire, near Manning Park

Move follows evacuation order for East Gate properties

An isolated resort community at Kennedy Lake, approximately 10 km north of the out-of-control Garrison Lake fire, is being put on evacuation alert Sunday, August 1.

Bob Coyne, representative for Area H in the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, told the Spotlight the alert will be activated this afternoon.

Saturday, July 31, 139 properties in East Gate, closer to the blaze which is also threatening Manning Park, were put on evacuation order.

Coyne described Kennedy Lake as “a resort, with 225 recreation sites. There’s everything on those from tents to two and three bedroom homes.”

The Garrison Lake fire, sparked July 23, was last measured at 8,175 hectares.

The fire burns approximately 33 km southwest of Princeton.

Follow Black Press for more details as they become available.

Related: Homes near Manning Park under evacuation order as Garrison Lake wildfire inches close to Highway 3

Related: Garrison Lake fire jumps in size and moves into Manning Park

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
