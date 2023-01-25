Crews clear fallen trees at SilverStar Mountain Resort. (Sheena On Piste photo)

More falling, dangerous trees force closures at Vernon ski hill

SilverStar Mountain Resort reporting high winds snapping weakened trees

High winds and falling trees have closed some trails and lifts at SilverStar.

Alpine Meadows chair and terrain are closed Wednesday, Jan. 25, along with the backside of the mountain and all upper nordic trails.

Danger tree mitigation is underway in the areas affected.

“At this time we anticipate reopening the backside and upper nordic trails on Thursday, and we will provide further updates on our website and social feeds,” the resort said.

The mountain received a large dump of wet, heavy snow mid January which caused hundreds of trees to snap. The load has left others weakened, hence the need for danger tree mitigation.

