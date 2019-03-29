More funding secured for South Okanagan cannabis start-up

Representatives of Green Mountain Health Alliance Ltd. held a photo-op ground breaking at the property on Highway 3A in 2018. The company has an application in to become a licensed medical marijuana production facility. (Submitted)

A cannabis license applicant that has secured three properties in the Okanagan for cultivation and processing has received a $1 million investment from the Manitoba Métis Foundation.

Green Mountain, which hopes to have the first stage of greenhouse construction complete by this spring, is progressing into becoming a large-scale wholesale cannabis and hemp producer with a strong commitment to social responsibility with Indigenous partnerships that form the foundation of its business.

“We are very proud to be working in alliance with the forward-thinking Manitoba Métis Federation,” said Green Mountain president, Wade Attwood. “We support Indigenous communities in their desire for sovereignty and rights for their nations, and their inclusion in the cannabis industry. We plan to work closely with the MMF to develop project plans and create long-term opportunities including job creation, skills training, continued health and cannabis education, and economic benefits. Once Green Mountain has progressed to producing and harvesting cannabis, we will begin providing training for Indigenous citizens interested in learning associated job skills. It is our goal to eventually establish a facility in Manitoba to create jobs and further cannabis cultivation opportunities for Indigenous peoples.”

This is the second investment from Métis N4Construction, a diversified project management construction corporation owns by Métis Economic Development Trust which was established by the MMF.

Green Mountain said they are in the approval process on a 16-acre parcel in Kaleden, have a letter of intent to lease a 98-acre parcel of Indigenous agricultural land and have leased a commercial greenhouse in the White Lake area of Kaleden. This is where they are intending to cultivate industrial hemp for the extraction of cannabidiol (CBD) and conduct research and development on a high CBD hemp strain.

“I think that cannabis is going to play a significant role in addressing widespread chronic health and pain issues for the Métis,” said Dr. David Chartrand, president of the Manitoba Métis Foundation. “Many pharmaceuticals have evolved from medicinal plants that Indigenous people around the world have had knowledge of for ages. Despite this understanding of traditional medicine and a profound connection to, and respect for nature, cannabis has been unfairly demonized. With proper education we can turn this around, and I believe Green Mountain will play an important role in eliminating these stigmas and helping our community to see the benefits that this medicine has to offer. I believe that Green Mountain will be successful and that they will make a positive impact for our Métis people.”

Green Mountain wants to position themselves to be a wholesale, high-volume, low cost producer to provide the Canadian market with high-quality product. Green Mountain is also involved with members of the Penticton Indian Band and the Pimicikamak Okimawin. Green Mountain has engaged Health Canada’s Indigenous Navigator Service and has officially been identified as an Indigenous associated license applicant.

