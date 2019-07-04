More meter beaters on the loose in Kelowna

Almost one-third of Kelowna’s 900 coin-operated parking meters will be replaced by 60 new pay stations. (Tyler Harper / Black Press files)

Parking meters are the target of vandalism for the past few months, and it’s only getting worse said Kelowna parking coordinator, Dave Duncan.

“In about three months, the problem has escalated with single meters tops being smashed off or even being ripped right from the ground,” said Duncan.

According to Duncan, the issue was highly apparent over this Canada Day long weekend when maintenance crews estimate 85 meters were vandalized.

“It’s frustrating because it feels like we are always having maintenance workers run out to fix the meters when they could be doing other things with their time,” said Duncan.

The city has ordered 60 new meters to replace the broken ones, the new meters will have touch screen options, so motorists can use their cards or the pay-by-phone option.

“We will have about a third of the meters repaired,” said Duncan.

However, it may take up to three years to acquire the budget to repair all the broken meters, something he said the city plans to do when the city can afford the newer model meters.

He encourages people to use the pay-by-phone app, that way you never even have to leave your car and you can add more time from anywhere.

If you see someone creating this act of vandalism, you should call the RCMP at 250-762-3300.

“I know there have been at least two people arrested due to damaging meters,” said Duncan.

