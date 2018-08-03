More mudslides close highways north and south of Cache Creek

Highway 1 closed south of Cache Creek, Highway 97 closed from Cache Creek to Highway 99.

Highway 97 north of Cache Creek has closed due to a mudslide for the third time in four days, and Highway 1 south of Cache Creek has also closed due to a mudslide.

The latest slide on Highway 97 has occurred 2km south of the junction with Highway 99. The highway is closed from Cache Creek to the Highway 99 junction, and a Geo Tech assessment will be conducted.

An assessment of both situations is in progress. A motorist stranded by the Highway 97 slide reports that at least two pieces of equipment are now at work at the site.

Check www.drivebc.ca for updates.

Highway 97 was closed for several hours on July 31 and again on August 2 due to mudslides. The highway had reopened to single-lane alternating traffic guided by a pilot car on the evening of August 2, with drivers experiencing delays of up to an hour on August 3.

Highways 1, 5, and 24 remain open as a detour route.


