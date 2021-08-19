More record-breaking weekly COVID-19 numbers for the Central Okanagan

The Central Okanagan region contains 25% of B.C.’s cases despite only containing 4% of the population

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) is reporting another record-breaking weekly COVID-19 case count for the Central Okanagan.

Over the last four weeks, case counts have increased 600 per cent, rising to 922 between Aug. 8 and 14 from 153 during the week of July 18 to 24. The Central Okanagan now accounts for one-quarter of the province’s COVID cases, despite only containing 4 per cent of its population.

Communities adjacent to the Central Okanagan also saw increases in cases. Vernon reported 109 cases up from 91 the previous period. Enderby reported a raise of 11 to 13 cases while Salmon Arm doubled their case count from 24 to 48.

Penticton went from 19 to 33 cases. Princeton reported just three new cases. Keremeos saw cases increase from 2 to 8 and the South Okanagan reported 11 new cases over the past week.

Kamloops jumped from 121 new cases from 59, and Merritt saw 17 new cases compared to 6 the week before.

Public health restrictions are still in place in the Central Okanagan, including mandatory masking and limitations on gatherings.

