(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

More snow and cold weather on the way

The Okanagan and Shuswap could see up to 5 cm of snow overnight

As the rest of B.C. digs themselves out of more than a foot of snow after Sunday night’s storm, it’s now the Okanagan – Shuswap’s turn to taste winter once again.

READ MORE: Snowstorm brings chaos to Lower Mainland roads

Environment Canada is forecasting up to 5 cm of snow for the South,Central and North Okanagan overnight with a low of -17 C with windchill. Snow will end by mid-afternoon Tuesday, where flurries can be expected for the rest of the day.

In the Shuswap snow will start to fall around midnight. Residents can expect between 2 and 4 cm in the region with temperatures dipping to -19 C overnight.

READ MORE: More storms in store for snow-socked Pacific Northwest

Tuesday will see flurries in the afternoon and a windchill that will drop the mercury to – 18 C.

The snow comes as good news for area ski hills, which have already seen about 2 cm of white stuff fall in the last 24 hours.

As for residents of the Okanagan and Shuswap, the week promises to continue to be chilly with temperatures sitting just above -10 C.

Send us your photos and video of your snow experiences by clicking the Contact button and the top of the Home page.

