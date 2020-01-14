More snow for Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:
Today: Periods of light snow. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 12. Wind chill minus 28 this morning and minus 20 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.
Tonight: Periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 16. Wind chill near minus 21.
Tomorrow: Snow ending in the afternoon then cloudy. Amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 10. Wind chill near minus 20.
For more information see Environment Canada.
Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:00 am:
Highway 1
East to Golden: Compact snow. Slippery sections.
West to Sicamous: Compact snow. Slippery sections.
Highway 23
North: Compact snow. Slippery sections.
South: Compact snow. Slippery sections.
For more information see DriveBC.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:00 am:
New snow: 1 cm
Base depth: 231 cm
Season total: 660 cm
Temp on top of the Ripper: -25C
Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:
Issued Tuesday
“Frostbite and Hypothermia are real concerns with these temperatures!”
Alpine: Moderate
Treeline: Moderate
Below treeline: Low
For more information visit Parks Canada