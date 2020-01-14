More snow for Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Periods of light snow. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 12. Wind chill minus 28 this morning and minus 20 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight: Periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 16. Wind chill near minus 21.

Tomorrow: Snow ending in the afternoon then cloudy. Amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 10. Wind chill near minus 20.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:00 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

West to Sicamous: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

Highway 23

North: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

South: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:00 am:

New snow: 1 cm

Base depth: 231 cm

Season total: 660 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -25C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Tuesday

“Frostbite and Hypothermia are real concerns with these temperatures!”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Parks Canada