More snow for Revelstoke

Minus 28 with windchill

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Periods of light snow. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 12. Wind chill minus 28 this morning and minus 20 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight: Periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 16. Wind chill near minus 21.

Tomorrow: Snow ending in the afternoon then cloudy. Amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 10. Wind chill near minus 20.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:00 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

West to Sicamous: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

Highway 23

North: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

South: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:00 am:

New snow: 1 cm

Base depth: 231 cm

Season total: 660 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -25C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Tuesday

“Frostbite and Hypothermia are real concerns with these temperatures!”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Parks Canada

UK film company comes to Revelstoke to tell stories inspired by adventure

The film features 10 Revelstoke residents and premiers Jan. 24

Shuswap-Okanagan highways contractor has ‘zero tolerance’ for abuse

Statement comes after heavy winter storms hit region

Revelstoke athletes finish top five in all events at Freeride World Qualifiers

International Freeskiers and Snowboarders Association held their two-star and four-star Freeride World… Continue reading

RSS performing Dorothy in Wonderland this week

The shows are Jan. 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Universities across Canada to hold moment of silence for Iran plane crash victims

57 Canadians were killed when Iran shot down the plain

Baby, it’s cold inside North Okanagan senior centre

Furnace fundraising campaign kicks off to replace 34-year-old klunker

School buses cancelled again in Cariboo, where coldest place in B.C. hits -48 C

Buses are cancelled for a second day for kids in Williams Lake, 100 Mile and Quesnel

Sea-to-Sky Gondola to reopen on Valentine’s Day, after vandalism forced it shut

The cable that carries the Squamish-area gondola was cut in August

Australian identified as passenger who died on Vancouver flight diverted to Honolulu

The 38-year-old was on the Air Canada flight with his wife, another family member and five children

B.C. advocacy group ‘optimistic’ 2020 provincial budget will fund free birth control

‘This is a policy that B.C. voters want,’ says one AccessBC co-founder

RCMP set up checkpoint, give workers access to northern B.C. LNG pipeline

Premier says Coastal GasLink project will proceed despite opposition

Premier says he’s excited about Harry and Meghan possibly moving to B.C.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent the holidays at a secluded beachfront villa near Victoria

Iran announces arrests in plane crash as Canada, allies eye London meeting

The victims included 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians and nationals of Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany

