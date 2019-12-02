More snow in the forecast for Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:
Today: Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Temperature steady near minus 4. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight: Snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Temperature rising to minus 2 by morning.
For more information see Environment Canada.
Road conditions from DriveBC:
Highway 1 east to Golden: Compact snow between Victoria Rd W and Glacier National Park West Boundary.
Watch for slippery sections between Glacier National Park West Boundary and Glacier National Park East Boundary.
Highway 1 west to Sicamous: Speed limit reduced to 80 km/h.
Watch for slippery sections between Perry River Bridge and Victoria Rd.
Watch for slippery sections between Canoe Beach Dr NE and Perry River Bridge.
Highway 23 north: Watch for slippery sections between Highway 1 and End of Route.
Highway 23 south: Watch for slippery sections between Upper Arrow Lake Ferry and Highway 1.
For more information see DriveBC.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort snow report:
5 cm in the last 24 hours.
87 cm base depth.
227 cm season total.
For more information see Revelstoke Mountain Resort.
Avalanche Bulletin for Glacier National Park
Alpine: 2 – Moderate. Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern. Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible. Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.
Treeline and below treeline: 1 – Low. Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features. Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely. Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.
For more information see Parks Canada.
@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.