More snow in the forecast for Revelstoke

Looking East at the Jack MacDonald Snowshed on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke. (DriveBC)

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Temperature steady near minus 4. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Temperature rising to minus 2 by morning.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Road conditions from DriveBC:

Highway 1 east to Golden: Compact snow between Victoria Rd W and Glacier National Park West Boundary.

Watch for slippery sections between Glacier National Park West Boundary and Glacier National Park East Boundary.

Highway 1 west to Sicamous: Speed limit reduced to 80 km/h.

Watch for slippery sections between Perry River Bridge and Victoria Rd.

Watch for slippery sections between Canoe Beach Dr NE and Perry River Bridge.

Highway 23 north: Watch for slippery sections between Highway 1 and End of Route.

Highway 23 south: Watch for slippery sections between Upper Arrow Lake Ferry and Highway 1.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort snow report:

5 cm in the last 24 hours.

87 cm base depth.

227 cm season total.

For more information see Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

Avalanche Bulletin for Glacier National Park

Alpine: 2 – Moderate. Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern. Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible. Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

Treeline and below treeline: 1 – Low. Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features. Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely. Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

For more information see Parks Canada.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.