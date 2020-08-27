Employees work at the Canadian Hospital Specialities (CHS) helping take dual COVID-19 testing swab kits and separating them into two units to help with swab capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic in Oakville, Ont., on Monday, June 8, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

More than 200 Central Okanagan residents have tested positive for COVID-19

The Central Okanagan has the fourth-highest COVID-19 case count in the province

The Central Okanagan has seen more than 200 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to provincial data released Thursday, making it the fourth hardest-hit area by the virus in the province.

For the first time, the province released city-level data on Thursday. The BC Centre for Disease Control will release data by local health area (LHA) once a month.

COVID-19 data. (BC CDC)

Between January and July, the Central Okanagan recorded 209 cases of the virus, topping all areas outside the Lower Mainland and notching the fourth-highest case count in the province behind Vancouver (716 across six LHAs in the city), Surrey (521) and Abbotsford (454).

Areas surrounding the Central Okanagan saw significantly fewer cases, with the Kamloops area reaching 53 cases, the Vernon area netting 21, Merritt with six, Osoyoos/Oliver with six, Penticton with five and Summerland with two. Princeton and Keremeos have both recorded zero cases.

Numbers released by Interior Health on Aug. 27 showed 171 cases within the region have been linked to Kelowna since June 26.

As of Aug. 27, 5,372 people across the province have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

READ MORE: B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No new cases of COVID-19: Interior Health
Next story
B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data

Just Posted

ANKORS to hold 72-hour art slam fundraiser

The event will raise funds for people living with HIV/AIDS in the region

Kootenay MLA calls for fire ban in the southern interior

Tom Shypitka calls for a campfire ban citing concerns over dry conditions, high temperatures

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Aug. 27

From the Revelstoke Museum & Archive archives

Okanagan College unveils online continuing studies brochure, fall courses

School offering courses in business, health, education, technology, cannabis, wine and food and more

Revelstokians rescue baby American kestrel falcon

The bird is now recovering at the BC Wildlife Park animal hospital in Kamloops

B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data

Province begins reporting suspected cases of inflammatory children’s disease

No new cases of COVID-19: Interior Health

The total number of cases remain at 429 since the start of the pandemic

More than 200 Central Okanagan residents have tested positive for COVID-19

The Central Okanagan has the fourth-highest COVID-19 case count in the province

Tow truck impounded after attempting to impound street racers

Tow truck driver failed a breathalyzer test

Record-low returns continue for Fraser sockeye despite success of Big Bar passage

Total migration this year estimated at just 279,700

Shuswap man who head-butted RCMP officer must apologize

Judge congratulates accused on his new-found sobriety

COLUMN: International politics gets in the way of a good night’s sleep

Survey suggests one in four British Columbians is awake at night because of U.S. politics

Former Vancouver Island hotel owner suing Facebook for $50M over ‘imposter profile’

Man demands account be removed and identity of account holder revealed

NHL to postpone Thursday, Friday games amid protests over racial injustice

Reports say move was led by the Vancouver Canucks

Most Read