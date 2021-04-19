More than 230K doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered across Interior Health

A total of 220,216 first doses and 13,775 second doses have been given to residents across the B.C. Interior

A nurse prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. As of April 19, more than 230,000 doses have been administered across the Interior Health region. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press)

More than 230,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered throughout the Interior Health (IH) region.

The coordinated effort between Interior Health, the First Nations Health Authority, and First Nations communities has seen 220,216 first doses and 13,775 second doses given to residents across the B.C. Interior as of Monday, April 19.

Those numbers are anticipated to increase as B.C.’s immunization program accelerates. In addition to the age-based rollout, people aged 40 and over are now eligible to get vaccinated at pharmacies. A list of pharmacies where immunization is offered is available on the BC Pharmacy Association’s website.

You can register to be notified when you’re eligible for a vaccine at getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca.

“I would like to thank each and every person who has been involved in this immunization campaign,” said IH president and CEO Susan Brown. “From people helping book appointments to those applauding as vaccinated people walk out the door and everyone in between, we are so grateful for the incredible effort behind this campaign.”

Despite the positive vaccine news, IH reminds residents COVID-19 activity is increasing across the region.

“Vaccinated or not, it is crucial that everyone follows all public health orders and guidance to reduce COVID-19 transmission throughout the community.”

For more information on IH vaccination clinics and resources, visit news.interiorhealth.ca/news/covid-19-vaccines.

And further details about B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan are available at gov.bc.ca/bcseniorsfirst.

