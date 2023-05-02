Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Webber Road in West Kelowna after an extensive investigation. (Photo/West Kelowna RCMP)

Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Webber Road in West Kelowna after an extensive investigation. (Photo/West Kelowna RCMP)

More than 33,000 packs of illegal cigarettes seized from West Kelowna home

‘Evidence found at the scene suggests a sophisticated cigarette trafficking operation’

West Kelowna RCMP confiscated more than 3,000 cartons (33,310 packs) of illegal cigarettes after searching a Webber Road home on April 29.

Police executed a search warrant at a residence after an extensive investigation. Officers also seized four pounds of marijuana, several weapons, cash and money-counting machines.

“Evidence found at the scene suggests a sophisticated cigarette trafficking operation,” says Cpl. Bryan Mulrooney. “In British Columbia, it is illegal to possess or sell cigarettes without a provincial government-issued excise stamp.”

The RCMP is recommending several charges against a West Kelowna man.

