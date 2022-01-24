(Village at Smith Creek)

(Village at Smith Creek)

More than 40 cases of COVID-19 at West Kelowna senior care home

Four care homes are reporting COVID-19 outbreaks in the Kelowna area

Interior Health is reporting 48 cases of COVID-19 at Village of Smith Creek in West Kelowna.

Of the 48 cases, 33 are vaccinated residents and 15 are staff. The outbreak was first confirmed on Jan. 16.

There are three other senior care homes in the Kelowna area with confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks.

The Belgo and Ellison units of Sun Pointe Village continue to deal with an outbreak of the virus since Jan. 7.

Lakeview Lodge reported its outbreak on Jan. 11, which continues.

On Jan. 20, Dove and Grouse units of Glenmore Lodge reported a COVID-19 outbreak.

The outbreak reported on Jan. 11, on the surgical ward at Kelowna General Hospital is also continuing according to IH.

READ MORE: Kelowna artist explores diverse experiences of motherhood in new podcast

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

COVID-19KelownaSeniors

Previous story
Former Kelowna gang member pleads guilty to firearm charges
Next story
B.C.’s Highway 1 reopens through hard-hit Fraser Canyon Monday

Just Posted

The goose on the animal trail. (Contributed by Brendan MacIntosh)
Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club introduces trail with interactive woodland creatures

Penticton Vees’ Luc Wilson completed his three-point night, adding a goal on the powerplay to extend the Vees lead to 5-3 in the third in home ice hockey action against the Victoria Grizzlies in a game in November, 2021. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

Choosing Hope, by Revelstoke artist Kyle Thornley. (Castlegar Sculpturewalk)
Revelstoke artist wins award for sculpture in Castlegar

Ukrainian Choir, under the direction of Willie Cwikula, 1940. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 4949)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Jan. 20