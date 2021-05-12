More than 40% of Central Okanagan residents have received 1st vaccine dose

A nurse prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)

More than 11,000 more people in the Central Okanagan received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination over the past week.

According to data provided by Interior Health, as of Tuesday evening (May 11), local clinics have administered 81,247 first doses to Central Okanagan residents. That’s 11,301 more since May 4.

Health officials are also making progress with second vaccinations, with a total of 4,772 residents getting the second jab, 437 more than on May 4.

Provincial population data show about 185,000 people aged 18 and older live in the Central Okanagan local health area, meaning about 43.8 per cent of people in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country have received a dose of the vaccine and about 2.6 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Those numbers lag slightly behind the province, which today touted more than half of eligible people have received their first shot, a total of 2,162,023 people.

“We’ve made extraordinary progress together over the past few weeks toward everyone getting their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine,” Premier Horgan said Tuesday (May 12).

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is the largest immunization program in provincial history, with a booking system registering more than 2.5 million people to get vaccinated since April 6.

All B.C. residents can register to be notified when it’s their turn to book an appointment online, by phone from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day at 1-833–838-2323, or in person at a ServiceBC office.

As of May 12, Interior Health will begin notifying registered people over 30 years old they can book a vaccination appointment. All adults aged 18 and older in high-transmission areas, like Summerland and Rutland, are also eligible.

— With files from Sarah Grochowski

