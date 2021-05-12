Premier Mike Horgan received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. (Facebook/John Horgan)

Premier Mike Horgan received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 50% of people eligible in B.C. have received 1st vaccine dose

‘We’ve made extraordinary progress together over the past few weeks,’ says Premier Horgan

With 2,162,023 people in B.C. already having received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by May 12, more than 50 per cent of those eligible have now been given a shot.

“We’ve made extraordinary progress together over the past few weeks toward everyone getting their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine,” Premier Horgan said Tuesday (May 12).

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is the largest immunization program in provincial history, with a booking system registering more than 2.5-million people to get vaccinated since April 6.

“People must now register through the Get Vaccinated system,” said Dr. Penny Ballem, executive lead for B.C.’s immunization efforts.

Register online, by phone from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day at 1-833–838-2323, or in person at a ServiceBC office.

