B.C. film worker Aron Koel died March 9. (GoFundMe)

More than $90,000 raised for family of B.C. film worker who died

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees local 891 says Aron Koel, died last weekend

A union representing film and television workers in B.C. announced the death of one of their employees.

Aron Koel, 34, died on March 9, according to a tweet from the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees local 891.

WorkSafeBC said they were notified about a fatal incident that happened on a forest service road south of Britannia Beach, a community on the Sea-to-Sky Highway, on March 10 at 4:53 p.m.

An online fundraiser has raised more than $90,000 in two days to help support his wife and three sons.

“He was doing what he loved, working outside,” a post on the fundraiser says. “Ironic to all he was not 200 feet up a fir tree with a chainsaw, or deep sea diving with sharks.”

Koel has been credited for working on several blockbuster films, according to the Internet Movie Database website, including Star Trek Beyond, War for the Planet of the Apes, and Deadpool.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
$595,000 given to Kelowna company to create safer sailing app
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. woman frees skunk’s head from plastic cup

Just Posted

Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club scores Columbia Basin Trust funding for connector trail

The Columbia Basin Trust announced trail enhancement grant recipients

National days worth noting if you have a sweet tooth

Desserts make life a little sweeter

Live camera on Revelstoke Railway Museum draws worldwide viewers

Revelstoke is Virtual Railfan’s first Canadian location

Reunited: Heartwarming video of dognapped golden retriever’s return to Kelowna family

RCMP, the power of social media credited with the return of Atlas

Check your flight: Kelowna flights may be scuttled with grounding of the Max 8

Check the status of your flight before arriving, work directly with the airline to rebook

VIDEO: B.C. woman frees skunk’s head from plastic cup

The skunk was spotted struggling on a Mission street with its head stuck on a Burger King cup

Accuracy of Okanagan Skaha school rankings questioned

Superintendent takes issue with methods used to determine Fraser Institute elementary school results

Photos: Spirit North program celebrates at Okanagan nordic centre

The second Spirit North Indigenous youth cross country ski season ended this week

$595,000 given to Kelowna company to create safer sailing app

The app will alert emergency contacts if boaters don’t arrive

VIDEO: Did you notice Facebook was down?

People react to how facebook affected their day, after it crashed for approximately 14 hours

New B.C. pilot to probe how blood tests might improve cancer treatment

According to the BC Cancer agency, ctDNA could determine the right course of drugs, response

Kelowna airport’s top 5 get-away destinations

Also, where are the top visitors to Kelowna travelling from?

Columbia Basin Trust hosting transboundary conference on Columbia River

Discuss the future of the Columbia River at the conference in Kimberley.

Cash from short-term rentals in Canada spikes 940% in four years

In 2018, the short term rental industry brought in $2.8 billion across Canada

Most Read