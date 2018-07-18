More thunderstorms on the way as fires still burn

Environment Canada is forecasting lightning for the Okanagan and Shuswap

A large lightning storm moved through the region Tuesday evening. Photo taken from Royal View Drive in Kelowna by Mat O’Flynn.

Following Tuesday night’s thunderstorm that sparked 22 wildfires in the Kamloops Fire Centre, it’s expected more thunderstorms will hit the region today.

Environment Canada is forecasting a risk of a thunderstorm for the Okanagan and Shuswap. Lighting and rain are anticipated for the Shuswap region, while the Okanagan could see strong winds this afternoon.

While the heat advisory has been lifted for the Okanagan, temperatures are anticipated to reach 32 C or 35 C with the humidex. The UV index for the Okanagan-Shuswap will hit 10, or very high.

Thursday will be slightly cooler for the Okanagan at 30 C with a southwest wind of 20 km/hr in the afternoon.

For the Shuswap, Environment Canada is forecasting mix of sun and cloud in the morning with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and a high of 29 C.

Fires that started following Tuesday’s lightning storm grew quickly due to the tinder dry conditions and the record high temperatures.

Vernon set a record at 36.9 C beating out the 2004 record of 36.7 C. The Nelson area also hit a new record at 37.4 C, over the 1941 record of 37.2 C.

Quite an active day in terms of #Lightning yesterday across the Interior with over 10K strikes recorded by our network. More thunderstorms forecast today, some of which may be severe delivering strong winds, heavy downpours & potential hail. #BCstorm #WhenThunderRoarsGoIndoors pic.twitter.com/Vqi7wZf1aw — ECCC Weather BC (@ECCCWeatherBC) July 18, 2018

