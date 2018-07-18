A large lightning storm moved through the region Tuesday evening. Photo taken from Royal View Drive in Kelowna by Mat O’Flynn.

More thunderstorms on the way as fires still burn

Environment Canada is forecasting lightning for the Okanagan and Shuswap

Following Tuesday night’s thunderstorm that sparked 22 wildfires in the Kamloops Fire Centre, it’s expected more thunderstorms will hit the region today.

Environment Canada is forecasting a risk of a thunderstorm for the Okanagan and Shuswap. Lighting and rain are anticipated for the Shuswap region, while the Okanagan could see strong winds this afternoon.

RELATED: More lightning forecast as storm sparks 38 new wildfires in B.C.

While the heat advisory has been lifted for the Okanagan, temperatures are anticipated to reach 32 C or 35 C with the humidex. The UV index for the Okanagan-Shuswap will hit 10, or very high.

Thursday will be slightly cooler for the Okanagan at 30 C with a southwest wind of 20 km/hr in the afternoon.

For the Shuswap, Environment Canada is forecasting mix of sun and cloud in the morning with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and a high of 29 C.

RELATED: Vernon residents quick to jump on lightning fire

Fires that started following Tuesday’s lightning storm grew quickly due to the tinder dry conditions and the record high temperatures.

Vernon set a record at 36.9 C beating out the 2004 record of 36.7 C. The Nelson area also hit a new record at 37.4 C, over the 1941 record of 37.2 C.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

A large lightning storm moved through the region Tuesday evening. Photo taken from SilverStar in Vernon by Paul Kenward.

Previous story
One year later: Still no suspects in killing of 13-year-old B.C. girl
Next story
South Okanagan firefighters save veteran’s house

Just Posted

911 jams causes panic among residents

RDOS chair received several calls and texts from panicked residents unable to get through to 911

More thunderstorms on the way as fires still burn

Environment Canada is forecasting lightning for the Okanagan and Shuswap

Update: More lightning forecast as storm sparks 38 new wildfires in B.C.

22 new fires in are burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre according to the BC Wildfire Service.

UPDATED: Four small wildfires reported near Revelstoke following Tuesday night storm

Four new wildfires are currently burning near Revelstoke following Tuesday night’s lightning… Continue reading

Growls and Hugs-July 18

Growls and Hugs for July 18

VIDEO: Vernon residents quick to jump on lightning fire

Thanks to the residents’ efforts, crews were able to quickly suppress the fire.

14-year-old pilot attempts to break Guinness World Record at B.C. airport

Mohd Shaikhsorab wants to become youngest pilot with fewest hours logged to fly solo

Non-wildfire related calls line plague dispatchers, block line

The logjam of callers Tuesday night resulted in long wait times for people legitimately calling about new fire activity.

Price no guarantee for safety with horse riding helmets: new report

A Swedish insurance report reveals that many brands of equestrian helmets do not protect riders as well as they could.

South Okanagan firefighters save veteran’s house

33 members, with the help of B.C. Wildfire, protect Second World War veterans home from fire

One year later: Still no suspects in killing of 13-year-old B.C. girl

Marrisa Shen was killed in Burnaby’s Central Park on July 18, 2017

Neighbours jump into action after grass fire ignites 10 feet from Kelowna home

Multiple fire halls responded to a grass fire on the 800 block of Mount Royal Drive.

Pike Mountain fire still out of control but did not grow overnight

Twenty-two new blazes reported in Kamloops Fire Centre Tuesday

BC Games opening ceremonies promise to be magical

Features Shane Koyczan and his band, Asani, parade of athletes, and lots more

Most Read