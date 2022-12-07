A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to open the second adult withdrawal management facility in Kelowna on Dec. 7, 2022. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

More treatment beds available after new withdrawal centre opens in Kelowna

The facility has 8 treatment beds and 4 transitions suites

A new adult withdrawal management facility has opened in Kelowna.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday (Dec. 7), but the facility won’t be accepting individuals for treatment until the new year.

The main floor consists of eight withdrawal treatment beds while the upper level holds four transition suites.

The facility will be staffed 24/7 and is adjacent to the hospital.

The treatment centre will also operate on a self-referral basis, meaning individuals do not need a doctor’s referral to get into withdrawal support.

Speeches from the opening event can be heard here.

READ MORE: Kelowna city staff hoping ‘unprecedented numbers’ of approved rentals will improve low vacancy rates

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

addictionsAddictions treatmentinteriorbcKelowna

Previous story
Kamloops mayor recuses himself from entire council meeting citing conflict of interest
Next story
Former Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran charged with sexual assault

Just Posted

Photos of the 14 women who were murdered in the Montreal massacre were presented on a table, with roses laid in front of them during the ceremony. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Raise your voice: Revelstoke remembers victims and raises awareness of gender-based violence

Coyotes are common in the Okanagan. (Carla Hunt Photography)
Okanagan Nature Nut: Co-existing with coyotes requires caution

Poster for the Raise Your Voice event. (Revelstoke Women’s Shelter)
Revelstoke Women’s Shelter hosting a night to raise awareness for gender-based violence

(@Sunita Khatiwara/Twitter)
Morning Start: Australian Funnel-Web Spider