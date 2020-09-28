More victims possible in Okanagan assault case

Vernon police have a man in custody but feel there could be more victims in the case

Joel Carlson, 28, from Kamloops, has been charged in the North Okanagan with one count of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement. Police have released his photo, believing there may be more victims. (RCMP photo)

A Kamloops man has been charged following an investigation by the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP of a sexual assault of a teenaged victim and police believe there may be other potential victims who have not reported similar incidents to police.

In August, police investigated an allegation of sexual assault where a victim connected with a man through a social media platform. The accused allegedly portrayed himself as being younger than his actual age and the victim agreed to meet with him in person.

“Once the accused was alone with the victim, she was allegedly sexually assaulted,” said Cpl Tania Finn, media relations officer with the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP. “Investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not already reported to the police. To ensure the safety of our community and to further the investigation, the RCMP is releasing a photo and asking any who may have had contact with this individual to contact us.”

Joel Eric Carlson, 28, of Kamloops, was arrested and has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement.

If you or anyone has information please contact Const. Saad Iqbal at the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP non-emergency line of 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

