Morning brief for Feb. 6

Find out what is making headlines for Feb. 6 in the Okanagan Shuswap

Your top headlines from around the Okanagan and Shuswap for Feb. 6.

In Kelowna, city council has approved a plan for the latest five-story apartment building slated for the city’s high-profile Central Green site.

This plan was virtually the same as the one council refused to deal with in late January.

Several councillors said they liked what they saw in an updated rendering of the planned building.

Police are searching for the suspect who ignited a dumpster fire early Tuesday morning in Oliver.

An 18-year-old girl is dead following fatal collision north of Coldstream, Monday night.

Be sure to watch for the best dog ever, Morgan from the Shuswap shovels the driveway and fetches beers.

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.