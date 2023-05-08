A passerby captured video of the fire on May 8. (Mike Turner - Facebook)

Morning fire on Penticton’s Main Street considered suspicious

The fire was reported around 6 a.m. near the Super Wash

A fire near Penticton’s Super Wash on Monday morning is being considered suspicious.

Firefighters responded to the 6 a.m. blaze and found it in the shrubs.

The large blaze was quickly put out with no fire exposure to any structures, according to assistant fire chief Rob Trupp.

RCMP also responded to the blaze.

