Highway 1, 20 km west of Revelstoke at Three Valley Gap, looking west. (DriveBC)

Morning Highway 1 closure and slippery conditions in Revelstoke area

Roads and weather for Dec. 23

Road conditions from DriveBC at 8:40 a.m.:

Highway 1 east to Golden: Limited visibility with fog between Revelstoke and the West Boundary of Glacier National Park.

Avalanche control planned between Illecillewaet Brake Check and Hemlock Grove Boardwalk. Road closure planned between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Watch for slippery sections between Glacier National Park West Boundary and Quartz Creek Bridge.

Highway 1 west to Sicamous: Downed hydro lines between Clanwilliam OH Bridge and Boulder Mtn Avalanche Gate, watch for traffic control.

Watch for slippery sections between Three Valley Avlanache Gate and Revelstoke.

Highway 1. Limited visibility with fog between Perry River Bridge and Three Valley Avalanche Gate. Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 1, westbound. Snow deposit removal at Bowolin Rd (26 km east of Sicamous). Expect 20 minute delays.

Watch for slippery sections between Canoe Beach Dr NE and Perry River Bridge for 39.0 km (Sicamous).

Highway 23 north: Compact snow. Slushy with slippery sections.

Highway 23 south: Watch for slippery sections.

For up to date information see DriveBC.

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: A few flurries ending early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High zero. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Fog patches developing overnight. Low minus 3.

Dec. 24: 40 per cent chance of flurries. Temperatures steady at minus 2 degrees Celsius.

Dec. 25: Cloudy. Plus one degrees Celsius.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Snow report from Revelstoke Mountain Resort:

Last 24 hours: 1 cm

Last 48 hours: 11 cm

Base depth: 185 cm

Avalanche forecast for Glacier National Park:

“The natural cycle may have tapered off, but human triggering remains likely in areas that have not seen avalanche activity since the weekend. Minimize your exposure to overhead hazard today!”

Alpine and treeline: 3 – Considerable. Dangerous avalanche conditions. Careful snowpack evaluation, cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making essential. Natural avalanches possible; human-triggered avalanches likely. Small avalanches in many areas; or large avalanches in specific areas; or very large avalanches in isolated areas.

Below treeline: 2 – Moderate. Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern. Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible. Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

For more information see Parks Canada.

 

