Morning Report: Rain expected to continue today in Revelstoke

Drive BC is reporting no new incidents in the region this morning. However the ongoing warning about fallen rock on the road west on Highway 1, between Craigellachie and Revelstoke, presists as well as debris on Highway 23 and uneven lane settlement 82 km north north of Revelstoke.

There is also ongoing construction heading east and west on the Trans Canada as well as when heading north on Highway 23.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 18 degrees today with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a UV Index of 4, or moderate. The low tonight will be 8 degrees.

Creep Catchers prez ‘done with citizens arrests’ but not ‘stings’ after pleading guilty to assault
Evacuation order and alert lifted for Allie Lake fire area

Conductors and locomotive engineers strike against CP Rail

Members of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference began striking at 7 p.m. Tuesday

Trans Mountain court action continues, John Horgan says

Federal takeover doesn’t change oil spill risk to B.C. coast

Liberal government to buy Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5B

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says Canada is going to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets for $4.5 billion.

Trans Mountain pipeline: The economics of oil

Billions of dollar at stake in fate of Kinder Morgan project

Creep Catchers prez ‘done with citizens arrests’ but not ‘stings’ after pleading guilty to assault

LaForge said he’s slowing down and instead of so many ‘stings’ wants to focus on law reform to keep pedophiles in jail longer

Court to consider fraud investigator in NFL concussion case

League officials say a special investigator would help ensure the integrity of the settlement.

‘Betrayed’ Canadians could launch unprecedented protests over pipeline

The federal Liberal government is spending $4.5 billion to buy Trans Mountain and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets.

Korean unity at Vatican? Not so fast, but pope cheers anyway

Pope Francis thanked the athletes for their exhibition “which was a show of the will for peace, the two Koreas together.”

Attempted murder suspect may be in Vernon area

Police have been unable to locate Tyson Cole, wanted for attempted murder and firearms offences

Another sizzling summer for the Okanagan

It’ll be another hot and dry summer in Kelowna

‘Seller’ posts Trans Mountain pipeline on Craigslist

‘For sale: one pipeline project, in fair condition,’ user writes in jest

Scientists call for protection of geological, historical sites on other planets

SpaceX, a private American company founded by Elon Musk, has goal to send cargo to Mars in 2022

