At the moment one lane of the Trans Canada Highway is closed 12 km west of Revelstoke. Traffic is alternating.

Drive BC is reporting a vehicle incident 12 km west of Revelstoke on Highway 1, road is reduced to single lane alternating traffic as of 8:40 a.m.

According to Environment Canada, the high today will be 20 degrees with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a UV index of 6, or high.

The rain will continue this evening and the temperature will drop to 9 degrees.