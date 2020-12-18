Morning Star mourns passing of longtime editor

A community journalism titan has fallen as family announced the death of longtime Vernon Morning Star editor Glenn Mitchell Friday.

Mitchell, 60, led the Morning Star for 30 years and his legacy continued after his departure through his column, Mitchell’s Musings. The sought-after column would tackle current events, family matters and whatever else Mitchell had in mind, delivered genuinely and with humour.

“May God be looking over you great brother of mine,” Mitchell’s brother, Kevin wrote in a social media post on Dec. 18 which, in a matter of hours, garnered more than 400 comments.

Mitchell was a Day 1 employee of the Morning Star when the paper arrived on people’s doorsteps in June 1988.

He started at the Morning Star as a sports editor and later took the helm as managing editor of the paper. He also worked as the editor at Black Press’ sister paper in Salmon Arm, the Observer.

“On behalf of the Morning Star, we are devastated and heartbroken by the loss of our friend and mentor,” said reporter Roger Knox, who was hired by Mitchell in 2006.

“Glenn was the consummate professional,” he said. “We learned so much from him. He was fun to work with, easy going and took pride in the paper. He was a family guy who loved his wife and sons, his parents and relatives.

“Thank you to the community for your outpouring of love and tributes for Glenn,” Knox said. “He will be deeply missed.”

Mitchell leaves behind his wife Rhoda, sons Justin and Lucas, his parents Lloyd and Marion and brothers Kevin, Murray and Craig.

