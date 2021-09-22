(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: A high schooler broke the world paper-folding record

Your morning start for Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021

Good morning and happy Wednesday! It’s another sunny day today, but there’s also a chance of showers in the forecast as well.

Fun fact: A high schooler broke the world paper-folding record

In 2002, then-high school student Britney Gallivan of America folded a single piece of paper in half nine, 10, 11 and 12 times, earning her the Guinness World Record for the most times to fold a piece of paper.

Gallivan used tissue paper spanning 4,000 ft. (1,219 m) to break the record. She employed mathematical equations to calculate the length, width and thickness of the paper required, as well as the number of possible folds that could be made.

Gallivan explains her formula in the featured video below, as well as in her book, “How to Fold Paper in Half Twelve Times.”

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

Kelowna RCMP has launched an investigation after the body of a woman was found in Kelowna.

The police were called to the intersection of Highway 33 and Nickel road just after 7 a.m, where they found the woman’s body. Community members reported heavy police presence in the area, and a section of the sidewalk was covered by black tarp.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

A whole mood.

@treviskropf45

#farmerlacie #foryoupage #foryou #farmlifeproblems #funny

♬ original sound – Chet David Adams

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
