Morning Start: An 11-year-old invented the popsicle

Good Tuesday morning!

Heat warnings are back across the Interior as temperatures creep upwards. Expect smoke all over the region as well, as wildfires continue to burn and grow.

However, the good news is that temperatures won’t be as high as they were during the province’s heat dome event in June.

Still, it’s important to check in on vulnerable friends and family to see how they are doing as the weather heats up again.

Fun fact: An 11-year-old boy invented the popsicle

Frank Epperson was 11-years old in 1905 when he accidentally left half an unfinished cup of soda powder and water outside his house, with a wooden stirrer still in the cup.

The concoction froze throughout the chilly night.

Epperson sold the treat in his neighbourhood, then patented the recipe when he was older. Originally, he named it the Epsicle but changed it to Popsicle later on.

Here’s a look at your weather

In Kelowna:

In Penticton:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Revelstoke:

In case you missed it: Feds on track to have enough doses of COVID-19 vaccine for eligible Canadians

The federal government expects to receive enough doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week to fully immunize all eligible Canadians.

In all, the government is expecting about five million doses of the vaccine to arrive this week.

Once the new doses arrive, that will bring the total number of doses to 68 million, which is enough to administer two vaccine doses to 33.2 million Canadians 12 years and older.

Everyone, enjoy your day and stay hydrated out there.

