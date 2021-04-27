April’s Full Pink Moon over Kelowna on April 26. (Aaron Hemens - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: April’s Full Pink Moon and Moonquakes

Your morning start for Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Good morning to all! It’s not quite Friday yet but at least it’s not Monday. Here’s your morning start for Tuesday, April 27, to get your day going.

Fun fact: The Pink Moon and moonquakes

The evening of April 26 saw the first supermoon of the year, April’s Full Pink Moon.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, last night’s moon was the first of two supermoons this year, with the second one scheduled to occur on May 26. The site notes that supermoons are about 7 per cent bigger and about 15 per cent brighter than your average moon.

The reason why last night’s moon is called a Pink Moon is because April’s Full Moon corresponds with the springtime blooms of the Phlox subulata pink wildflower — also known as the Creeping Phlox — which is native to eastern North America.

To celebrate 2021’s first supermoon, here’s a fun fact about the celestial phenomena.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the moon also experiences quakes, but they occur at smaller magnitudes than its earthly counterparts.

“It appears they are related to the tidal stresses associated with the varying distance between the Earth and Moon,” said the USGS. “They also occur at great depth, about halfway between the surface and the center of the moon.”

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

A luxury home in Penticton listed for sale at $12.8 million has sparked many racist comments, including a threatening email against the realtors who listed the property.

The house, located at 587 Vancouver Avenue, listed by Kevin Chen and Matt Zhang from Vancouver-based Oakwyn Realty, has been on the market for almost a year now.

However, it wasn’t until the home was featured by the online Vancouver news publication Daily Hive that Chen and Zhang began to draw the ire of some locals.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

In need of a good laugh this morning? Check out this man’s reaction when a stranger comes up to him and tells him that he likes bananas.

@prankmecomedy

Whispering Weird Things to Strangers! 🤣 #funnyvideos #pranks #comedy #funny #escalatorprank #whisper #whispering

♬ original sound – PrankMeComedy

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

April's Full Pink Moon over Kelowna on April 26. (Aaron Hemens - Kelowna Capital News)
Morning Start: April's Full Pink Moon and Moonquakes

Your morning start for Tuesday, April 27, 2021

