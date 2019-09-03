Morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day. (Natalia Cuevas Huaico)

Morning Start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Begin your day with a few conversation starters

Fun Fact of the day:

The first-ever Labour Day?

Kids and teachers across Canada and the U.S. are heading back to school this morning after holding onto their final moments of summertime freedom on Monday: Labour Day.

But the holiday wasn’t created as a last hurrah for students; in 1872, the origins of Labour Day occurred when a parade was launched in support of the Toronto Typographical Union, which was striking for a 58-hour work week. Labour Day is a Canadian invention (you’re welcome, American schoolkids), and it’s been 125 years since the holiday was officially recognized.

Today’s weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Don’t let this sunny morning fool you, things are expected to take a turn. Environment Canada is calling for showers throughout the valley, and a risk of thunderstorms overnight.

In Kelowna: Sunny with increasing cloudiness this afternoon, and then a 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 29 C. Humidex 30.

Tonight: Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers this evening, and after midnight and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing overnight with a low of 13 C.

In Vernon: A sunny start with increasing cloudiness this afternoon followed by a 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. The high is 29 C. Humidex 30.

Tonight: Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight, followed by a risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing overnight. Low 13 C.

In Penticton: Sunny with clouds increasing this afternoon and then a 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 29 C. Humidex 30.

Tonight: Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing overnight. Low 13 C.

In Salmon Arm: Sunny with increasing cloudiness late this afternoon. High 28 C. Humidex 31.

Tonight: Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Skies to become partly cloudy after that, but with a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches are also expected to develop overnight. Low 13 C.

Video of the Day:

This video doubles as a tip for how to walk your dog using the minimum amount of effort.






