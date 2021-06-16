(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: Hot and cold water have different pouring sounds

Your morning start for Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Good morning and happy Wednesday! We’ve been blessed with a nice, sunny day today, with the high being 24 C.

Fun fact: Hot and cold water have different pouring sounds

If you listen closely, the sound of hot water filling a teacup sounds slightly different from the sound of cold water occupying an empty glass.

The difference in sound isn’t determined by whatever mug or cup you’re using. Rather, it all has to do with the water’s temperature.

In a 2014 article by the National Public Radio (NPR), they note that cold water is more viscous — or thicker — than hot water because the molecules in the former are wiggling less rapidly, effectively making them less sticky.

Ultimately, it’s the viscosity of the liquid that determines its pouring sound. With more bubbles forming in a hot liquid, the result is higher frequency sounds when pouring hot water versus its cold counterpart.

In case you missed it:

Can you help seven-week-old kitten Ivy?

She was thrown out of a moving vehicle in Kelowna and is now, fortunately, being cared for at the BC SPCA. However, the impact of the incident was so severe that the skin on her tail was almost completely gone and one of her femurs was fractured.

When she arrived at the Kelowna SPCA, she received medication right away to help with her pain. Examination found that her tail was beyond saving and will have to be amputated. The shelter said she’ll also need surgery to repair her femur.

Trending on TikTok:

Have you ever seen a scene more wholesome than this one?

@erinn_clarkk Saw this woman in the park. Omg. This is totally awesome #dog #park #wellbehaved #swingset #servicedog ♬ Happy Laughing – Sound Effect

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
