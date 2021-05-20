(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: Humans are the only animals that blush

Your morning start for Thursday, May 20, 2021

Good morning and happy Thursday! For the third day in a row, a chance of showers is in the forecast. But Tuesday and Wednesday saw no rain. Will that change today?

Fun fact: Humans are the only animals that blush

According to an article published in Discover Wildlife, blushing — which is caused by the dilation of blood vessels in the facial skin at times of embarrassment — may be unique to humans only.

Why? As stated in the article, “embarrassment is a highly complex emotion that requires knowing what others are thinking about you, which may well be beyond the ken of any other species.”

Charles Darwin said it himself that blushing is “the most peculiar and most human of all expressions.”

The article does however note that the animal who exhibits the closest form of blushing is the bald uakari monkey, who “deploy their bright red faces as signals of physiological health.”

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

The B.C. gangs involved in several Lower Mainland conflicts are also operating in the Central Okanagan, according to Kelowna’s top cop.

“We have all of the major gangs in Kelowna,” Supt. Kara Triance, the officer in charge of the Kelowna RCMP, told city council during a Monday (May 17) report.

Triance spoke of the violent crime Kelowna saw in the first few months of the year, specifically noting the targeted shooting of Kyle Gianis in broad daylight in March outside Global Fitness.

“We are working hard to suppress this work as we focus on those who are benefiting from the economic sales of drugs,” Triance said.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

Who says toy monkeys can’t go out for a rip once in a while?

@mikesherm925 #monkey #trick #fyp ♬ Monkey Sound Effects – Hollywood Studio Sound Effects

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada expected to push past U.S. today in COVID-19 first dose percentage
Next story
Woman feels ‘lucky to be alive’ after choking on screw found in Tim Hortons’ coffee

Just Posted

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Humans are the only animals that blush

Your morning start for Thursday, May 20, 2021

Revelstoke reported no new COVID-19 cases in the province’s latest weekly updates. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
No new COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke

For the first time in months, there are no new COVID-19 cases… Continue reading

Health officials aiming to have 75 per cent of Canadians with one dose of vaccine to ward off fourth wave. (File photo from The Canadian Press)
1 death at Kelowna care home, 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Vaccine appointments are also now being offered to children aged 12 to 17

Revelstoke food bank. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Unprecedented need sees unprecedented donations for Revelstoke food bank

Last year, the local food bank helped 444 adults and 165 children

Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s Aerial Adventure Park will open June 19. (Tom Poole photo)
Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s pipe coaster opening June 4

Other summer attractions will be opening June 19

A couple dozen people gathered outside the Victoria courthouse April 1 to protest the logging of old-growth forests. At the same time, the B.C. Supreme Court ruled in favour of logging company Teal Jones, granting an application that will remove Fairy Creek blockades. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
VIDEO: 5 more protesters arrested at Fairy Creek on Vancouver Island

Total arrests run to 12 as RCMP continue to enforce injunction

Walls criss-cross many parts of the West Bank.
Okanagan residents rally for Middle East peace

Socially-distanced and mask-wearing protestors at MP Mel Arnold’s office Saturday

A fishing vessel is dwarfed by the Norwegian Cruise Lines’ Norwegian Jewel and Norwegian Pearl in Juneau’s downtown harbor in September 2014. The U.S. Senate on Thursday passed a bill that could allow cruise ships to come to Alaska. (Michael Penn / Juneau Empire File)
Alaskan cruise ships bypassing B.C. ports could cost province millions

The U.S. Senate approved The Alaska Tourism Recovery Act, which could see ships travel directly between the State of Washington and Alaska

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

This photo taken in late April shows the piles that residents who live in Canoe near the wharf at the bottom of 50th Street NE say they rake up daily. They say much of the debris comes from Canoe Forest Products mill. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Neighbours target Salmon Arm plywood plant over concerns about bark, sludge, smoke

Canoe Forest Product’s plans for site include a new emission system for smoke

Here's a good way to get the tastebuds going with a selection of Wienery dogs.
Gourmet hot dogs by the beach can now be had in Penticton

The Wienery, known for their food truck, opens at Barefoot Resort at Skaha Lake

A TV movie shot in Peachland is premiering on Friday, May 21. (Before & After Media)
Okanagan town and actors star in TV movie, premiering Friday

The film also stars Okanagan actors

ambulance
Okanagan toddler dies after fall from window

Two-year-old died in hospital from injuries sustained from Saturday fall in Vernon

A black bear walking through Black Mountain (Felix Plath/Contributed).
VIDEO: Curious black bear checks out Kelowna cars

A cub got close to some cars in Black Mountain Monday night

Most Read