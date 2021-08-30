The bromelain enzyme in pineapples breaks down protein chains. (Pexels)

Morning Start: Pineapple works as a natural meat tenderizer

Your Morning Start for Monday, Aug. 30

Morning, and happy Monday! Can you believe that it’s the end of August already?

Fun fact: Pineapple works as a natural meat tenderizer

The bromelain enzyme in pineapples breaks down protein chains, making it a good ingredient in many meat marinades if you don’t have a lot of time. This is also why pineapples don’t work as jams or jellies – the enzyme breaks down gelatin. It also slightly degrades your tongue, but good news: the tongue regenerates these cells so you aren’t left with permanent damage.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

A 28-year-old woman who was injured in a fatal single-vehicle collision in Kelowna in July has died from her injuries.

In an update in a GoFundMe campaign that was launched in honour of Prab Kohar shortly after the crash occurred, fundraiser organizer Tania Kohar wrote on Aug. 22 that she died surrounded by family on Aug. 18.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

Only in Alberta.

@onlysony72

Alberta storm #hail #alberta #lightning #storm #hailstorm

♬ original sound – Sonja Dame the Doula

That’s all folks! Have a good start to your week!

