(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: Sharks have been around longer than trees

Your morning start for Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Good morning and happy Tuesday! Enjoy the blue skies and golden sunshine that today has to offer.

Fun fact: Sharks have been around longer than trees

Around 360 million years ago, the now-extinct Archaeopteris tree set the precedent for the modern-day tree, according to a 1999 study by Virginia Tech.

Sharks on the other hand have been around for 400 million years and have survived at least four global mass extinctions along the way, according to the Pelagic Shark Research Foundation.

We humans — Homo sapiens to be exact — have only existed for around 300,000 years. With that being said, here’s your reminder to respect your elders!

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

Three little Kelowna residents raised money for Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) with their fresh iced tea stand this weekend.

On Sunday, five-year-old Graelynn Roche, six-year-old Bentley Martin and three-year-old Paisleigh Martin set up a stand at the corner of Mountain Avenue and Kennedy Street in Glenmore to serve fresh iced tea to anyone passing by for $1 per cup. They started at 12 p.m. and were busy serving cups full of sweetness until 4 p.m.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

She may still be learning, but this young skater has all the skill and the courage needed to take her to great feats!

@espn @tonyhawk ♬ ᴠɪᴠᴀ ʟᴀ ᴠɪᴅᴀ – Kay

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vaccine rollouts expand, but COVID-19 caseloads still high in some provinces
Next story
B.C. election law could add 6 seats, remove rural protection

Just Posted

Richard Green writes poetry under the nom de plume Rick the Poet Warrior. Homeless, Green sometimes spends his summers in Revelstoke but winters in Victoria, travelling to Ontario to visit his sister whenever he can. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke nomad pens poetry, offers insight into homelessness

Rick the Poet Warrior’s books can be found online as well as at the Revelstoke library

(Pixabay photo)
NHL bracket challenge supporting Indigenous awards at Okanagan College

One or more Indigenous students experiencing financial barriers will be able to receive an award

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Sharks have been around longer than trees

Your morning start for Tuesday, May 11, 2021

The southern mountain caribou, an iconic species for the Splatsin First Nation, is threatened with extinction, much to the dismay of the First Nation. (Province of B.C. photo)
Splatsin First Nation concerned over dwindling caribou herd

Southern mountain caribou at risk of extinction, will struggle to recover without habitat protection and restoration action - report

FILE - In this April 19, 2021, file photo, Keidy Ventura, 17, receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in West New York, N.J. States across the country are dramatically scaling back their COVID-19 vaccine orders as interest in the shots wanes, putting the goal of herd immunity further out of reach. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
5 more deaths, 131 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

Those 18-years and older in high-transmission neighbourhoods can register for the vaccine

Sisters Audrey Cunningham and Donna Erdman, join the Vernon Kalamalka Chorus singing in their cars, tuned into the radio, under the direction of Debbie Parmenter. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
VIDEO: Okanagan choir steers around COVID with ‘carbershop’ twist

Singers find a unique way to practice during pandemic restrictions

Friends Fraser O'Brien, Chris and Ben Reinhardt and Youngbin Kim enjoy a game of hockey on Okanagan Lake off Kin Beach this past winter. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Synthetic ice scores outdoor rink applause from Vernon

A new year-round rink could make its way to Polson, Kin Beach or Kin Racetrack

Minister of Health Patty Hajdu responds to a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Drug users were shut out of Vancouver’s decriminalization proposal, critics say, demanding redo

The coalition is asking the city to raise the proposed drug thresholds from a 3-day supply

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Kelowna seen from the top of Knox Mountain. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
Kelowna ranked 12th best city in Canada for young people to work

Cities were evaluated by job availability, cost of living, public health, equity & inclusion and more

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Planning staff want Kelowna council to weigh in earlier on ‘complex’ proposals

Currently, all proposals go through the same process, whether its a carriage home or a 40-storey tower

David and Julie Kaplan with their children Estelle and Justin. (Special to The News)
COVID-19 border closure stops B.C. family’s cross-country move

Maple Ridge couple, two kids, turned away at New Brunswick border

The majority of city council votes in favour of this design for a new Salmon Arm flag on Monday, May 10, 2021. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Majority of council salutes new flag for Salmon Arm

Two councillors raise concerns about logo being too corporate for a flag

Penticton Search and Rescue had to deploy its helicopter and high angle rescue team to evacuate an injured climber out of Skaha Bluffs Monday. (Mike Biden photo)
Injured climber helicoptered to rescue at Penticton’s Skaha Bluffs

This is the 7th rescue in a week for Penticton’s Search and Rescue

Most Read