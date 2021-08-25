Morning Start: Some sea snakes can breathe through their skin.

Good morning, and happy hump day! Hope you’ll have a wonderful day ahead of you.

Fun fact: Some sea snakes can breathe through their skin.

Several species of sea snake can breathe through their skin. The Hydrophis cyanocinctus can breathe through an area of skin between its snout and the roof of the head. According to an article published in Royal Society Open Science, it has a small hole and collection of blood vessels in the area for picking up oxygen from the seawater, where it is sent to the brain while the snake moves underwater.

In case you missed it:

British Columbians will be required to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces once again, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said at a Tuesday (Aug. 24) press conference.

Masks will be required in locations including retail stores, malls, libraries, community centres, public transit, common areas of fitness centres and at bars and restaurants – unless seated – starting Wednesday (Aug. 25). The mask mandate had previously been lifted in July as B.C. entered Phase 3, which occurred as cases and hospitalizations decreased and first dose vaccinations rates for adults reached 70 per cent.

Trending on TikTok:

@weratedogs This is Muffin. She hopes there’s still a spot on the Olympic team for her. Confident this is all they need to see. 14/10 ##weratedogs (@mandyjack15 ) ♬ original sound – weratedogs

