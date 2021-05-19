Morning Start: The Greenland shark can live up to 400 years

Your morning start for Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Good morning and happy Wednesday! A chance of showers and thunderstorms is once again in the weather forecast. But if today’s anything like yesterday, we’ll be seeing more sunshine than rain.

Fun fact: The Greenland shark can live up to 400 years

A 2018 study published in the journal Science found that the Greenland shark is the longest-living vertebrate known on the planet, with one of the oldest of the animals sampled in the study living for nearly 400 years.

Researchers used radiocarbon dating to determine the ages of 28 female Greenland sharks and concluded that the species reaches maturity at about 150 years of age.

Rail trail users are warned that there have been several sightings of a large cat.

“A cougar has been seen repeatedly in the Stoneridge Drive area just above the rail trail in Coldstream,” the Okanagan Rail Trail group said Monday, May 17.

Several bear sightings have also been reported in the Okanagan.

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

