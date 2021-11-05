(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: The oldest land animal alive is 189 years old

Your morning start for Friday, Nov. 5, 2021

Good morning and a very happy Friday! We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but rain is in the forecast all weekend, with a chance of flurries on Sunday.

Fun fact: The oldest land animal alive is 189 years old

Born in 1832, a Seychelles giant tortoise named Jonathan was crowned by Guinness World Records as the oldest land animal alive in the world in 2019.

Originally from Seychelles, the 189-year-old is a long-time resident of the St. Helena island, which is located in the South Atlantic Ocean.

“Jonathan’s age has been reliably estimated from the fact that he was fully mature (and hence at least 50 years old) when he arrived on the island in 1882,” writes Guinness.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it

Kelowna RCMP has identified the suspect involved in the hate incident that occurred on the #8 bus in Kelowna on Oct. 31.

Mounties stated officers were able to identify the suspect through the assistance of public and media reporting. Information regarding the suspect will not be released at this time as this is an active criminal investigation. No charges have been laid.

Read the full story here.

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

