(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: The oldest person ever lived to 122 years old

Your morning start for Friday, Sept. 10, 2021

Good morning and a very happy Friday! Despite today’s high of 26 C, temperatures are projected to be on the downward trend starting Saturday.

Fun fact: The oldest person ever lived to 122 years old

Jeanne Louise Calment of France was born on Feb. 21, 1875, around 14 years before the Eiffel Tower was constructed and some 15 years before the dawn of cinema.

According to Guinness World Records, Calment’s diet consisted of olive oil (which she also rubbed on her skin), a glass of wine here and there, nearly 1 kg of chocolate each week and cigarettes — she smoked from the age of 21 and quit when she was 117. She took up fencing at the age of 85, and was able to walk on her own just before reaching 115 years old.

She died at the age of 122 years old, at a nursing home in Arles, France on Aug. 4, 1997.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

An investigation has commenced into the death of a woman in the waiting room of the ER at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

The death of the 70-year-old woman occurred on Wednesday morning after she had been waiting for several hours to be seen by medical staff.

It is not known what caused her death.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

Enjoy this compilation of silly animals.

@animalsalert

Follow for more weee🤣👍 #animals#weee#wee#funny#fails#funnyanimals#viral

♬ Originalton – Weee Memes🤣

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

OkanaganTrending Now

Previous story
UPDATE: No injuries in house fire on Moss St.
Next story
Feral horse killed in collision with vehicle near Penticton

Just Posted

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The oldest person ever lived to 122 years old

Okanagan residents can gather around the campfire this weekend as the BC Wildfire Service has lifted the prohibition effective Sept. 10, 2021. (File photo)
Campfire ban lifted in Okanagan

Neighbour Andrea Patz caught this photo of the fire and said the first fire truck was on scene within five minutes and within 10 minutes there were several volunteer firefighters literally running while putting on their gear. “I’m so impressed with our first responder crews,” she said.
UPDATE: No injuries in house fire on Moss St.

Local RCMP will receive aid from special forces unit this weekend. (File photo)
Gang enforcement team headed to Revelstoke for biker event