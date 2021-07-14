Drawing mannequins. (Pixabay)

Morning Start: The Olympics used to include competitive art

Your morning start for July 14

Good morning and welcome to your Wednesday.

More sun and high temperatures are in the books for today and the rest of the week. It's getting hazier and smokier by the day, but as long as you keep cool, hydrated and your time outdoors, you'll be alright.

Fun fact: The Olympics used to give out medals for art

The modern Olympics are known for feats of incredible hard work, resilience, and athleticism, but it also used to be known for shows of artistic talent.

Between 1912 and 1948, painters, sculptors, writers and musicians could compete for gold, silver and bronze medals.

In the years after the Second World War, the art competitions were scrapped and replaced with a non-competitive exhibition, which evolved into the Cultural Olympiad.

Britain’s John Copley was one of the last people to win a medal for his engraving titled Polo Players.

Unfortunately, since competitive art no longer exists in the Games, the 151 medals awarded for the category have been wiped from the Olympic record, so they don’t count towards countries’ medal counts.

Here’s a look at your weather

In Kelowna:

KEL

In Penticton:

PEN

In Vernon:

VERNON

In Salmon Arm:

SA

In Revelstoke:

REV

In case you missed it: GoFundMe set up for Salmon Arm brothers killed in crane collapse

A pair of Salmon Arm brothers, Patrick and Eric Stemmer, were killed in the crane collapse in downtown Kelowna on Monday, July 12.

The collapse claimed two other lives, with another person missing. Police say the fifth person is buried in rubble and is presumed deceased as well.

A video posted on the crane company’s Instagram account shows crews were dismantling the crane. The video was posted less than two hours before the crane collapsed.

Everyone, have a good day and take care.

