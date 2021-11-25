Morning Start: The smallest mobile nightclub in the world is 1.88 metres high

Good morning and happy Thursday! Here’s your morning start to get your day going.

Fun fact: The smallest mobile nightclub in the world is 1.88 metres high

Built by two Australian twins this past summer, the Doof Shed can welcome up to seven partygoers at a time. Measured at 1.53 m x 0.74 m x 1.88 m, it earned the Guinness World Record for the smallest mobile nightclub in June.

The small nightclub was made from a repurposed corrugated metal shed and is equipped with a disco ball, a dancefloor, a Pioneer DJ setup, focal sound system, intelligent lighting and a “full send” button that activates a smoke machine, strobe, flashing lights and lasers.

“Nightclubs for me are all about the doof, that’s why I named it the Doof Shed,” said co-creator Evangelos ‘Boonie’ Labrakis, “When people enter the ballot they can choose who’s show they’d like to attend. You can bring your friends to my set too… our current record is seven people!”

To experience the Doof Shed, people can register via ballot on doofshed.com.

In case you missed it

A Kelowna woman says she refuses to accept a written apology issued by local RCMP after reporting a sexual assault only to be told by an officer that investigating her report “wasn’t worth her time.”

The woman, who spoke to Black Press Media on the condition of anonymity, said she was assaulted by a fellow resident advisor at the UBC Okanagan campus in September 2019. She detailed the assault to the RCMP in hopes of an investigation in May 2020.

But according to a review into a complaint filed by the woman to the RCMP Civilian Review and Complaints Commission, an investigation wasn’t opened.

Trending on TikTok

Something all Canadians can relate to.

