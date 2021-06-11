(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: The total weight of ants on Earth may have outweighed the total weight of people

Your morning start for Friday, June 11, 2021

Good morning and a very happy Friday! We’re in for a gloomy day — cloudy, with gusts of winds expected to reach speeds of 40 km/h later this afternoon. The day concludes with a slight chance for showers in the evening.

Fun fact: The total weight of ants on Earth may have outweighed the total weight of people

With around 13,000 species of ants worldwide, it’s hard to estimate how many are actually out there roaming the planet.

As noted in a 2014 article by the BBC, Harvard University professor Edward O Wilson and German biologist Bert Hoelldobler originally claimed in their 1994 book, Journey To The Ants, that the total weight of ants in the world would weigh as much as the combined weight of all the people in the world.

However, the article’s author, Hannah Moore, called this notion into question. She highlighted that with an estimated 7.2 billion humans on the planet today, the combined weight would total to about 332bn kg. If we can imagine that there are 10,000 trillion ants in the world, all weighing an average of 4 mg, their total weight would equal around 40bn kg.

But Francis Ratnieks, a professor of apiculture at the University of Sussex, said in the article that the theory raised by Wilson and Hoelldobler may have been accurate, once upon a time ago.

“I think if we went back 2,000 years, certainly the ants would’ve outweighed the humans… but at roughly the time that America became independent [1776], or a little bit before that, that’s when we humans became more impressive in our weight than the ants,” Ratnieks said.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

Three years after coming out as transgender, Darrien McWatters has undergone gender reassignment surgery.

“It’s not minor surgery,” McWatters said of the procedure which was done at GRS Montreal in May. The procedure was done three weeks ago, but the transitioning process began in the fall of 2017, when McWatters said she came out to herself. Then, in January, 2018, she came out publicly.

At first she described herself as “gender fluid,” sometimes identifying as male and at other times identifying as female. But as time went on, this term lost its meaning.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

Well, that’s one way to cook a steak.

@mrforge_ Cooking a Steak with Lava #cooking #lava #steak #food #satisfying #asmr #experiment #forge #fire ♬ original sound – Mr Forge

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
G-7 gathers to pledge 1B coronavirus vaccine shots for world

Just Posted

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The total weight of ants on Earth may have outweighed the total weight of people

Your morning start for Friday, June 11, 2021

Alli Lorraine broke her leg snowmobiling near Revelstoke in March. (Contributed)
Snowmobiler thankful for Revelstoke Search and Rescue after broken leg

‘I don’t know what people would do without them’

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) is launching an online survey for residents of Electoral Areas B, D and F in regards to housing issues. (Black Press Files)
Housing survey launched for select Columbia Shuswap Regional District electoral areas

Survey asks questions about affordability, accountability and accessibility

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison. Photo courtesy Conservative Party of Canada
COLUMN: Conservatives call on Liberals to withdraw internet bill

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison writes about Bill C-10

Revelstoke’s Emjai Deschamps is one of four students in the Columbia Basin to receive the Muth Memorial Scholarship this year. (Contributed)
Revelstoke student receives Muth Memorial Scholarship

The award is administered by the Columbia Basin Trust

t
How to tell if a call from ‘CRA’ is legitimate or a scam

Expert says it’s important to verify you really are dealing with the CRA before you give out any info

A BC Ferries vessel passes Bowen Island while travelling on Howe Sound from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
BC Ferries anticipating “pent-up demand” as travel restrictions lift

The ferry service is planning to include more sailings later in the summer season.

Vancouver Island First Nations and others gather on the lawn of the legislature to honour the 215 children who never came home from a Kamloops residential school. The timing of the discovery will affect Victoria’s marking of July 1 as Canada Day this year. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Victoria cancels Canada Day events out of respect for First Nations

Reconciliation-based hour-long TV presentation to air later this summer, rather than July 1

Environment and Climate Change Minister Jonathan Wilkinson responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 in Ottawa. The federal government is bringing in a new coal policy saying new or expanded thermal coal mines create unacceptable environmental impacts.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
‘Unacceptable environmental effects:’ New federal policy restricts thermal coal

Policy puts another roadblock in front of Coalspur Mines and its Alberta Vista mine expansion

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Kawasaki City Institute for Public Health Director General Nobuhiko Okabe speaks during a press conference after a roundtable on COVID-19 countermeasures at Tokyo 2020 Games in Tokyo, Friday, June 11, 2021. A group of experts participated in a third roundtable on COVID-19 countermeasures proposed for audience-related infection control. (Franck Robichon/Pool Photo via AP)
Tokyo Olympics still undecided on fans — or no fans at all

Fans from abroad already banned from what is shaping up to be a largely made-for-television event

Clare Lowery, 92, was one of many seniors at a demonstration that shut down traffic on Belleville Street outside the legislature on Thursday afternoon. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Seniors block B.C. legislature streetfront in old-growth solidarity protest

Over 100 senior citizens called on the province to protect more old-growth forests from logging

In 1927, swimmers enjoyed a day in the water at the CGIT and CSET Camp in Summerland. While none of the people in this photograph have smart phones, there is some debate about whether a beach image from the United Kingdom in 1943 shows a man using a smart phone. (Photograph courtesy of the Summerland Museum)
COLUMN: The mystery of the time-travelling tourist

Was the man in a 1943 photograph checking his smart phone?

Heidi Roy of the Cariboo Jade Shop in Cache Creek with the 3,000 jade boulder, which is now on secure display inside the shop. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Massive jade boulder returns to Cache Creek store six months after daring heist

The 3,000-pound boulder was stolen on Dec. 19, 2020 and found abandoned in the bush a week later

Most Read