Morning Start: The world wastes about 1 billion metric tons of food each year

Fun fact: The world wastes about 1 billion metric tons of food each year

The world wasted 931 million metric tons of food in 2019, according to a United Nations estimate in the Food Waste Index Report. The report surveyed 54 countries and found that the majority (61 per cent) of wasted food comes from homes. Restaurants and other food services produce 26 per cent of wasted food, while grocery stores make up just 13 per cent of food waste.

A now-defunct restaurant at Big White has been issued a hefty fine for violating public health measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Charley Victoria’s All Day Apres was fined more than $3,000 for violating its own COVID-19 safety protocols and provincial health mandates by hosting a party on the premises. According to WorkSafe BC, the employer failed to follow their own COVID-19 Safety Plan for capacity, physical distancing, mask-wearing and barriers between patrons and staff.

“The employer failed to ensure the health and safety of all workers present at its worksite, a high-risk violation,” wrote WorkSafe BC in an email to Black Press Media.

