Morning Start: The world’s longest basketball game lasted 5 days

Good morning and a very happy Friday! Here’s your morning start to get your day going.

Fun fact: The world’s longest basketball game lasted 5 days

After his close friend took his own life, Nick Revelas and the Revelas Family Foundation from Buffalo, N.Y., decided to organize the world’s longest marathon playing basketball game earlier this August, with all proceeds from the event going towards raising awareness for mental health organizations.

The record attempt took place at the Nardin Academy’s basketball court in Buffalo. From Aug. 6 to 11, high school and college students engaged in a basketball game that lasted 120 hours and two minutes, setting the Guinness World Record for the longest marathon playing basketball game, raising more than $60,000 for New York mental health organizations in the process.

As for the final score? A whopping 10,671 to 10,720 points.

In case you missed it

A former Kelowna on-air radio host who previously worked for CKLZ FM, a Jim Pattison Broadcast Group and Pattison Media organization, is suing the owners and multiple employees for allegedly fostering a toxic and misogynistic workplace environment.

Suzanne Milne, who portrayed an on-air persona named Sue Tyler, began working at CKLZ FM – also known as The Lizard 104.7 – in April 2014, when it operated as Power 104.7 at the time.

In a civil suit filed in BC Supreme Court in Kelowna on Nov. 15, Milne details how she was hired to perform her Sue Tyler character at the station, which she crafted over a 30-year span in radio.

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

