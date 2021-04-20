Morning Start: Why do dogs like squeaky toys?

Good morning, everyone! It’s not quite Friday yet, but at least we survived Monday. A reminder that there are 10 more days until May. Where has the time gone?

Fun fact: Why do dogs like squeaky toys?

What is it about a squeaky toy that is so enticing to your dog? According to a 2018 article published Wag!, the roots of the behaviour may stem from your dog’s bloodline.

When your dog hears the squeak of a small, furry toy — which typically resembles the likes of a small animal — their instinctive prey drive is immediately alerted, notes the article’s author, Christina Wither.

“The hunters and retrievers of the dog world could just imagine a squeaky toy as one of the little creatures they were bred to hunt,” writes Wither. “It tells your dog there is a small squeaky animal that could be just the thing to chase. The whining or crying thereafter could arise from the need to tell you this little animal is on the menu today.”

In case you missed it:

Big White Ski Resort is warning the public after a sizable avalanche on the mountain late Sunday night.

The resort took to Facebook Tuesday morning, warning mountain-goers of the size two avalanche in an area called the Cliff. According to Avalanche Canada, size two avalanches can bury, injure or even kill a person.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

Here’s a trending video you didn’t know you needed in your life until now: a chicken riding a vacuum.

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

