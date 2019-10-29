A mortar was dug up on a Spallumcheen property Tuesday. (Grahame Mechanical photo)

Mortar dug up on Spallumcheen property

RCMP explosives disposal unit called in

A citizen found more than they bargained for at a Spallumcheen property Tuesday.

North Okanagan RCMP were called to the property in the 1200 block of Round Lake Road by a citizen who had dug up what appeared to be an old mortar round.

“The scene has been cordoned off and an explosives disposal unit has been dispatched to deal with the ordnance,” said Const Jocelyn Noseworthy. “This incident is a good reminder for anyone who locates an explosive device to leave it alone and contact the authorities immediately.”

