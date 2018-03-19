An example of an emergency preparedness kit. (City of Victoria photo)

Most people in B.C. too ‘lazy,’ ‘apathetic’ to prepare for disasters: poll

Less than half of those surveyed aren’t insured for earthquakes and wildfires

British Columbians have no one to blame but themselves for not being ready for an emergency, a survey commissioned by the provincial government suggests.

Fifty-four per cent of the more than 1,200 respondents said they have a draft emergency plan, according to results released Monday suggest, but only 13 per cent of them have actually completed one.

Emergency kits were also lacking around the province: Only four in 10 people have one in their car, and only three in 10 have one ready at home.

And there’s no good reason why: most people cited “personal laziness” and “apathy.”

Most British Columbians had some emergency supplies, but key items were lacking.

Only 60 per cent had prepared at least four litres of water per person per day, and less than half had cash in small bills, a battery-powered or hand-crank radio, a whistle or a dust mask.

If the worst did happen, most people weren’t prepared to rebuild, either.

Around half of people living in Metro Vancouver and on Vancouver Island were insured against earthquakes, and less than half of southern Interior and northern residents were covered for wildfires.

All around, most people admitted they didn’t really understand how their insurance worked or what it covered.

