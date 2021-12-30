Most read stories on the Revelstoke Review in 2021

2021 saw fires, floods and elections.
Here are the stories you clicked on the most in 2021.
Kicking Horse Canyon Closure
The announcement of the closure of Highway 1 east of Golden for weeks at a time, was the first, eigth and ninth most read story on the Revelstoke Review’s website in 2021.
Federal election
Rob Morrison was re-elected in the Kootenay-Columbia riding in October. Our live election results story was the second most read last year.
Highway closure
A Nov. 28 highway closure, east of Revelstoke, for avalanche control, was the third most read story.
500 invalid doses of COVID-19 vaccine
In August, Interior Health announced that 500 invalid doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been given in Revelstoke. This was our fourth most read story in 2021.
Vehicle fire closes highway
The highway between Revelstoke and Golden was closed due to a vehicle incident and fire. It was later announced that the crash was fatal. This was the fifth most-read story on our website in 2021.
Highway closure planned near Revelstoke
An announcement of closures on Highway 1 for bridge maintenance and some work at Three Valley Gap. This was our sixth most read story.
RMR closes for avalanche control
Revelstoke Mountain Resort closed Nov. 28 due to high avalanche risk. This was our seventh most read story in 2021.
Air quality monitors
Two monitors are in place to help Revelstoke residents make informed decision about exposure to smoky air.
The monitors were purchased by the community following the smoky summer of 2018, after the city was denied provincial funding to install an air quality monitoring station. This was the tenth most read story.
Hostel house mom closes shop
Twyla Unland closed the doors of the Revelstoke Backpacker Hostel on Oct. 1, 2021. Revelstoke Mountain Resort purchased the building for staff housing. This was the eleventh most read story in 2021.
