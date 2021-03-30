Former South Broadview Elementary student Logan Pierce was killed in an accident in 2008. A maple tree was planted in his memory during a celebration of life at St. Ives Community Park. (Contributed)

Former South Broadview Elementary student Logan Pierce was killed in an accident in 2008. A maple tree was planted in his memory during a celebration of life at St. Ives Community Park. (Contributed)

Mother overwhelmed by kindness of Shuswap park memorial honouring her son

Columbia Shuswap Regional District placed bench in honour of Logan Pierce

Karen Holmes says she and her family are overwhelmed by the actions of Columbia Shuswap Regional District staff to honour the memory of her son.

In 2008, one day prior to his first day of Grade 4 in Kamloops, former South Broadview Elementary student Logan Pierce, Holmes’ son, was killed in an accident.

A maple tree was planted in his honour at the St. Ives Community Park in the North Shuswap.

In recent years, erosion led to damages in the park and was also responsible for the tree coming down.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District parks staff, including community parks and recreation coordinator Veda Roberge, contacted the family and undertook work to rehabilitate the park, as well as replace the fallen tree with a fitting memorial. In addition to planting a new tree for Pierce, the CSRD placed a new bench with a plaque that says, “‘I love this place’ Logan J.G. Pierce, March 18, 1999 to Sept. 4, 2008.”

Read more: Sicamous rec centre opens summer ice time bookings

Read more: Shuswap couple thrilled by random kindness at local restaurant

Speaking on behalf of the family, Holmes said they are very appreciative of the CSRD staff for their kindness, thoughtfulness and hard work, adding it’s an amazing park and an amazing team of people who made this happen.

Holmes noted Logan was an organ donor, and that she is a proud supporter of organ donation and BC Transplant.

“I can tell you first hand it has made my journey a whole lot better,” said Holmes. “Just knowing that he helped another family, it’s really amazing.”

Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Karen Holmes sit at a bench recently placed by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District in St. Ives Community Park in honour of her son, Logan Pierce, who died in an accident in 2008. (Contributed)

Karen Holmes sit at a bench recently placed by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District in St. Ives Community Park in honour of her son, Logan Pierce, who died in an accident in 2008. (Contributed)

Previous story
Windows smashed, back door lit on fire at downtown Penticton bank
Next story
Child dies following incident at Victoria Hotel Zed pool

Just Posted

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok.
Restaurant restrictions should not be province wide: MLA Clovechok

Indoor dining ban announced yesterday took effect at midnight

Revelstoke city hall. Revelstoke City Council. Revelstoke City Staff. Feb. 24, 2021. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke seeks feedback on budget, proposed 1% tax increase

Deadline to submit comments is April 7 at 4 p.m.

Voting opens March 18 and closes April 8 in the Best of Revelstoke Awards. (Revelstoke Review)
Vote in the Best of Revelstoke Awards!

Where is the best pizza? Best coffee? Best bike trail? Vote before April 8

The City of Revelstoke received grant funding to install washrooms at Woodenhead Park. (File photo)
Woodenhead Park to get washroom facilities

Funding from the provincial government will also see the greenbelt trails expanded

The Kelowna Rockets fill the arena against the Calgary Hitmen on February 28, 2015 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
Kelowna Rockets’ season postponed after positive COVID-19 test

The Rockets were scheduled to take on the Kamloops Blazers on Tuesday night. That game has now been postponed

FILE – Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau announces her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. should help 20-39 year olds ‘just like we did for seniors’ amid COVID surge: Furstenau

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau takes aim at Premier’s ‘don’t blow it’ remarks at younger British Columbians

A community member posts a COVID-19 notice at a checkpoint on the Tsilhqot’in Nation in B.C.’s Interior. Many Indigenous communities have controlled their borders in the pandemic. (Keith Koepke/Tsilhqot’in Nation)
B.C.’s COVID-19 surge continues with 840 cases Tuesday

320 of the new cases are variants as restrictions take effect

A health-care worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
AstraZeneca vaccine to be offered to Lower Mainland residents ages 55-65 starting March 31

Moves comes after concerns over blood clots halted frontline worker vaccination program

People walk past large letters spelling out UBC at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Asian woman punched while taking out trash: police

Police have not yet determined whether the incident, involving a UBC on-campus employee, was a hate crime

The old Shielings Motel is being demolished for an eventual roundabout to reduce congestion between Skaha Lake Road and South Main Street. (Brennan Phillips - Penticton Western News)
Demolish begins on decrepit Penticton motel units

The city will be turning the property into a roundabout to reduce traffic

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The front and entrance to the Scotiabank downtown was smashed in Tuesday morning. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Windows smashed, back door lit on fire at downtown Penticton bank

Police are looking for witnesses or video of the 4 a.m. arson and break-in

Susanne Till, a single mother of three children, is one of six surviving victims in an attack that saw six others stabbed at Lynn Canyon library in North Vancouver. One woman died. (GoFundMe)
$173,000 raised for single mother who survived North Vancouver stabbing

Susanne Till is described by her close friend as a hardworking mother of three

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Driver who allegedly led Kelowna Mounties on chaotic pursuit arrested

Driver allegedly refused to stop for police in the South Okanagan, headed north

Most Read